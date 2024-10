Маршрутка протаранила внедорожник на оживленном проспекте Петрозаводска

Select * from news where photo!="" and hide=0 and type="news" and flag_main=4 and id!=538873 and timenews<1729834643 and timepublic<1729834643 order by rand() limit 2Disk full (/tmp/#sql_2fd_4.MAI); waiting for someone to free some space... (errno: 28 "No space left on device")Select tmp.* from ( (Select * from news where photo!="" and hide=0 and type="news" and flag_ya_hide=0 and id!=538873 and timenews>=1729748243 and timenews<1729834643 and timepublic<1729834643 order by show_count desc, id desc limit 4) UNION (Select * from news where photo!="" and hide=0 and type="analytics" and flag_ya_hide=0 and timenews>=1729748243 and timenews<1729834643 and timepublic<1729834643 and flag_reclame=0 and flag_zakaz=0 order by show_count desc, id desc limit 1) UNION (Select * from news where photo!="" and hide=0 and type="read" and flag_ya_hide=0 and timenews>=1729748243 and timenews<1729834643 and timepublic<1729834643 and flag_reclame=0 and flag_zakaz=0 order by show_count desc, id desc limit 1) ) as tmp where 1 order by rand() limit 2Disk full (/tmp/#sql_2fd_4.MAI); waiting for someone to free some space... (errno: 28 "No space left on device")